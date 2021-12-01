WATCH LIVE: Pro-choice advocates rally in Smith Park in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss.(WLBT) - The United States Supreme Court heard arguments in the Mississippi abortion case challenging Roe v. Wade on Tuesday, morning.

The Mississippi law would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, allowing them only in medical emergencies or cases of severe fetal abnormality.

Watch live as pro-choice advocates gather to rally at Smith Park in Jackson.

