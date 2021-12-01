Advertise with Us
WATCH LIVE: Pro-choice advocates rally in Smith Park in Jackson

Stephen Parlato of Boulder, Colo., holds a sign that reads "Hands Off Roe!!!" outside of the...
Stephen Parlato of Boulder, Colo., holds a sign that reads "Hands Off Roe!!!" outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, as activists begin to arrive ahead of arguments on abortion at the court in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss.(WLBT) - The United States Supreme Court heard arguments in the Mississippi abortion case challenging Roe v. Wade on Tuesday, morning.

The Mississippi law would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, allowing them only in medical emergencies or cases of severe fetal abnormality.

Watch live as pro-choice advocates gather to rally at Smith Park in Jackson.

