Watch Live: Pro-life advocates assemble in Memphis, urge to repeal Roe v. Wade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pro-life coalition, OverturnRoe.org, is gathering to voice their opinion in the ongoing legal battle of abortion.

Today, the U. S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in the major Dobbs v. Jackson case, which could overturn Roe v. Wade and send abortion policy back to the states.

The group will be gathering on Wednesday at the Civic Center Plaza at 12:30 p.m. to encourage the end of the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion in the United States.

“The American people have long opposed Roe v. Wade. Even the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg criticized the reasoning of the decision. We’re sending a message to the Supreme Court that it’s time for this bad ruling to be overturned once and for all,” said Kent Pruett, coordinator of the Memphis rally.

There are currently 85 separate rallies, prayer vigils and highway overpass banner events taking place in 30 states while the Supreme Court hears arguments from both sides.

A final ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson is expected in the spring of 2022.

