VIDEO: Porch pirates steal Christmas from single Knoxville mother of four

Experts said now is the time to come up with a plan to avoid Christmas porch pirates.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One West Knox County mom told WVLT News that she watched as a couple of thieves snatched her children’s Christmas gifts from her porch Monday night.

“I was shocked,” April Ferguson said. “One of my children actually cried, because we don’t know what it was. It’s heartbreaking to see your children hurt.”

The mom of four is out of work and recovering from a car accident. So, replacing the gifts is a tough call.

Experts said now is the time to come up with a plan to avoid Christmas porch pirates. An estimated $63 billion in holiday packages will be delivered to homes this season. According to a new survey, about 124 million Americans will leave those packages unattended for at least three hours. The survey also found about a third of people do not have a plan to keep their gifts safe from thieves.

So what can you do?

Officials with tech company CNet said to invest in a porch lockbox, require signature on delivery or get a doorbell camera.

“Ring cameras are great evidence,” District Attorney Charme Allen told WVLT News. “Those ring cameras are really able to show us oftentimes the actual theft happening with really good facial recognition.”

UPS and Amazon are offering drop off locations where you can send packages.

Some of those include some CVS stores, Walgreens and Advance Auto Parts in Knoxville.

To find a location drop off center near you, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

