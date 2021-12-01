U.S. Marshals arrest two in connection to double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force has arrested two people in connection to a double shooting on April 27, 2021.

One person was killed in this incident and another received non-fatal injuries.

Marshals arrested 28-year-old Alfred Robinson in Memphis for first-degree murder and attempted murder in the double shooting.

Robinson’s sister, 22-year-old Chekora Momon, was arrested for facilitation of a first-degree murderer.

Both were taken into custody without incident.

The US Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Alfred Robinson, 28, for 1st Degree Murder and Attempted Murder and his sister, Chekora Momon, 22, for Facilitation of 1st Degree Murder for a 4/27/21 double shooting in Memphis, TN. pic.twitter.com/zWjIGdNXSB — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) December 1, 2021

