U.S. Marshals arrest two in connection to double shooting
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force has arrested two people in connection to a double shooting on April 27, 2021.
One person was killed in this incident and another received non-fatal injuries.
Marshals arrested 28-year-old Alfred Robinson in Memphis for first-degree murder and attempted murder in the double shooting.
Robinson’s sister, 22-year-old Chekora Momon, was arrested for facilitation of a first-degree murderer.
Both were taken into custody without incident.
