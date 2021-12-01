Advertise with Us
Unseasonably warm through Friday with changes arriving this weekend

By Erin Thomas
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nice, but unseasonably warm day in store for us. This trend continues for the rest of the week with changes arriving this weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 70 degrees. Wind: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind: Southwest 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will also be sunny with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s. If you’re going to the Collierville Christmas Parade on Friday night, it will be dry and mild. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 50s overnight.

WEEKEND: Scattered showers will be likely throughout the day Saturday, but there will be breaks in the rain. Drizzle will be possible for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. A few showers could impact the parades on Saturday. New data shows rain lingering on Sunday as the front sits nearby.

NEXT WEEK: It will be chilly on Monday with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Highs will climb to near 60 degrees on Tuesday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

