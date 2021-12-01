Tigers hope past offense leads to future success on basketball court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six games and one loss into the Memphis Tigers basketball season and Head Coach Penny Hardaway is changing his offense.

Reverting back to his original system, he went to last year when the University of Memphis finished its season, winning 17 of 19 games.

Hardaway says he changed it going into this season to cater to his star freshmen, Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren’s style. But after too many turnovers, and what he’s called selfish play, he’s changing it back. This offense, which he called the “The Lion” last year, is designed for more ball movement, and won’t allow players to go one-on-one every time.

Hardaway says only three players are new to this offensive scheme, so he expects it to look like a well-oiled machine.

“Way more ball movement and I think the turnovers go down too because the ball’s going to be in the hands of the people we need it to be in,” said Hardaway. “It’s not equal opportunity play where everyone can just go. You’re going to know where your reads are. You’re going to know where you’re going to have opportunities and if you break it, you know break it on the better half of the team, not just to break it down to go one-on-three or one-on-four.”

The first chance to see how these players run the “The Lion” offense comes Wednesday when the Tigers play at Georgia. The tipoff is 6:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

