Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tigers hope past offense leads to future success on basketball court

MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER, 9
MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER, 9(Joe Murphy | Joe Murphy)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six games and one loss into the Memphis Tigers basketball season and Head Coach Penny Hardaway is changing his offense.   

Reverting back to his original system, he went to last year when the University of Memphis finished its season, winning 17 of 19 games.

Hardaway says he changed it going into this season to cater to his star freshmen, Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren’s style.   But after too many turnovers, and what he’s called selfish play, he’s changing it back. This offense, which he called the “The Lion” last year, is designed for more ball movement, and won’t allow players to go one-on-one every time.   

Hardaway says only three players are new to this offensive scheme, so he expects it to look like a well-oiled machine.

“Way more ball movement and I think the turnovers go down too because the ball’s going to be in the hands of the people we need it to be in,” said Hardaway. “It’s not equal opportunity play where everyone can just go. You’re going to know where your reads are. You’re going to know where you’re going to have opportunities and if you break it, you know break it on the better half of the team, not just to break it down to go one-on-three or one-on-four.”

The first chance to see how these players run the “The Lion” offense comes Wednesday when the Tigers play at Georgia. The tipoff is 6:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph
MPD blocks off Bluff City streets for Young Dolph’s funeral
Stolen ATVs seized in Olive Branch
Over $200K in ATVs, vehicles stolen from 4 states seized in Olive Branch
New Shelby County health order clarifies school mask mandates
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
Traffic on I-40
Overturned tractor-trailer closes lanes on I-40, 2 injured

Latest News

Grizzlies win second straight outlasting Raptors in Toronto
Guard Jamirah Shutes (23) during the Memphis vs. Florida A&M Women’s Basketball game on 11202021.
Tiger Women’s Basketball star gets honor from AAC
Memphis Tigers at NIT Season Tip-Off Finale
Tigers drop to 18th in AP College Basketball Poll
Memphis Tigers to play in EasyPost Hawaii Bowl
Memphis Tigers to play in EasyPost Hawaii Bowl