Tickets for Beale Street Music Festival on sale Friday

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tickets for the 2022 Beale Street Music Festival go on sale this Friday. The three-day event is set for April 29 through May 1.

Memphis in May is temporarily moving the event from Tom Lee Park due to construction, and the 2022 event will be held at The Memphis Fairgrounds.

Tickets purchased in 2020 that were deferred, not refunded, can be used this year.

For details on Beale Street Music Festival click here.

