Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Southland Casino donates $600K to two organizations on Giving Tuesday

Southland Casino donates $600K to two organizations on Giving Tuesday
Southland Casino donates $600K to two organizations on Giving Tuesday(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On this Giving Tuesday, Southland Casino gave donations to two deserving organizations.

$325,000 went to the Mid-South Food Bank to provide nearly a million meals for people in need in Crittenden County. The East Arkansas Family Health Center will use $275,00 to recruit an OBGYN.

“We only have one physician in Crittenden County that’s slated to leave at the end of December. So, we really, sorely lack access to those services in the community,” said Susan Ward Jones, CEO of East Arkansas Family Health Center.

“We’re really going to be reaching out a little bit more to children, so we’re doing some school pantries. We’re very excited about that,” said Cathy Pope, president and CEO of the Mid-South Food Bank.

Southland says these donations aim to ensure access to nutritious food and proper access to women’s health care.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph
MPD blocks off Bluff City streets for Young Dolph’s funeral
Stolen ATVs seized in Olive Branch
Over $200K in ATVs, vehicles stolen from 4 states seized in Olive Branch
New Shelby County health order clarifies school mask mandates
Traffic on I-40
Overturned tractor-trailer closes lanes on I-40, 2 injured
Peppertree Apartment tenants given more time to move out after complex deemed public nuisance
Peppertree Apartment tenants given more time to move out after complex deemed public nuisance

Latest News

One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
Shelby County DA talks truth in sentencing law
Shelby County DA talks truth in sentencing law
CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults due to omicron variant.
Mid-South governors briefed by White House on Omicron variant
2 children, 2 adults injured in Memphis traffic crash
2 children, 2 adults injured in Memphis traffic crash