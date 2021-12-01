Shelby County DA talks truth in sentencing law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Truth in sentencing is what the Shelby County district attorney and Memphis mayor say is part of the answer to the city’s violent crime epidemic.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich spoke to the Memphis Rotary Club Tuesday at the Bluff Restaurant on the Highland Strip about a number of challenges the community faces, including the short prison sentences many offenders end up serving.

The prosecutor say the Tennessee District Attorneys Conference proposed a bill last year that would require those convicted of many crimes to serve full, complete prison terms.

“The fiscal note on our bill because the problem is so large, $260 million, because the problem is so large, it costs that much to fix it,” said Weirich.

In 2021, the legislature passed laws that require certain sex offenders and those convicted of some violent crimes to serve their entire sentences. But Weirich says aggravated assault is driving Shelby County’s murder rate and offenders need to be sentenced appropriately and serve their full terms.

