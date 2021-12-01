Police: One shot on Jackson Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a shooting at Jackson Avenue and Pope Street.

Officers say the call came in around 12:43 p.m. and one person has been taken to the hospital. Their condition has not been provided at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police encourage anyone with information on this incident to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

