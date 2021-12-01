Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police: One shot on Jackson Avenue

Police: One shot on Jackson Avenue
Police: One shot on Jackson Avenue(Gray News)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a shooting at Jackson Avenue and Pope Street.

Officers say the call came in around 12:43 p.m. and one person has been taken to the hospital. Their condition has not been provided at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police encourage anyone with information on this incident to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph
MPD blocks off Bluff City streets for Young Dolph’s funeral
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
Stolen ATVs seized in Olive Branch
Over $200K in ATVs, vehicles stolen from 4 states seized in Olive Branch
Young Dolph's funeral
GALLERY: Memphis funeral home shares pictures from Young Dolph’s funeral
Two student resource officers and a school nurse were exposed to fentanyl from a 17-year-old...
School staff exposed to fentanyl through student’s vape in Tennessee

Latest News

Alfred Robinson (left) and Chekora Momon (right) arrested in connection to a double shooting
U.S. Marshals arrest two in connection to double shooting
Humboldt shooting
North Side High allows virtual learning after basketball game shooting at Humboldt High
Pro-life advocates assemble in Memphis, urge to repeal Roe v. Wade
Pro-life advocates assemble in Memphis, urge to repeal Roe v. Wade
Shelby County COVID-19 data - Dec. 1
COVID-19 increase by 112, deaths up by 7 in Shelby County