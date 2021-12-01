Participants, volunteers, city preparing for St. Jude Memphis Marathon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The St. Jude Marathon, which is one of Memphis’ largest events, has returned.

COVID-19 put a pause on the St. Jude Memphis Marathon in 2020. Now, runners are getting ready to hit the starting line!

“We’re thrilled to be able to welcome thousands of runners from across the United States and around the world,” said Chris Boysen, senior vice president for ALSAC Chris Boysen.

More than 20,000 people will race this weekend. Seventeen thousand runners and 3,200 volunteers will be spread out across 30 cheer stations.

Boysen says all 50 states and 72 foreign counties will be represented.

Col. Keith Watson with the Memphis Police Department says when it comes to an event this big, safety is a top priority.

“There’s an opportunity for risk in all large-scale events as we open the city, as we open the country back up, so we ask everyone that is participating in the marathon if you see something, say something,” Watson said.

Area construction will change this year’s course, pushing runners from Riverside Drive to Front Street. Watson says the South Main district will be one of the first areas to reopen to regular traffic.

“If we look at the finish line area of Union Avenue, B.B. King, Danny Thomas, and North Parkway, those areas will see sustained road closure until the last runner finishes the race,” Watson said.

Eric Bourgeois will be one of the thousands to lace up. This will be the third time he’s participated.

“Running through the grounds of the hospital and you have all the kids out there like high fiving you and cheering you on. There’s not another feeling like that, so I’m really, really looking forward to doing that again,” Bourgeois said.

Bourgeois is a St. Jude Hero, someone who raises money while training.

“The original fundraising goal was $10,000. I could see that I was going to surpass that and so I bumped it up to $15,000 by marathon day on the fourth. And I’m about 85 percent of that right now,” Bourgeois said.

Race day is Saturday, December 4. The full marathon starts at 8 a.m. at B.B. King and Beale Street.

All participants must be fully vaccinated or show a negative COVID test administered between Wednesday and Friday of this week.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.