Nearly $400,000 stolen from Memphis charter school, 3 employees charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three Memphis charter school employees were indicted last month in connection to thousands of dollars stolen during their time in leadership roles.

Tennessee Comptroller of Treasury says Corey Johnson, Robert Williams and Michael Jones were employed with Memphis Academy of Health Sciences when they allegedly misappropriated a combined total of $398,365.27 from July 2015 to February 2021.

Johnson, the former executive director is accused of stealing $337,955 to purchase NBA tickets, a hot tub and other personal items. He was terminated from the school in December 2019.

Williams, the former finance director at MAHS, is accused of receiving improper payroll payments amounting to at least $35,295. He was terminated on Feb. 12, according to the comptroller’s office.

Jones, former nutritional services director, allegedly made unauthorized food purchases including shrimp, crab legs, ribeye steaks and lobsters and paid for auto repairs with school money totaling $25,114. He was terminated in September 2020.

In November, all three men were indicted on theft charges.

The investigative report can be read in full below:

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.