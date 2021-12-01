Controversial Mississippi abortion case in Supreme Court today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A showdown in the Supreme Court over abortion and a Mississippi state law is at the center of the controversy. It’s the most serious challenge to the landmark Roe v. Wade law in 30 years.

Wednesday afternoon protesters will be in the courtyard in downtown Memphis outside of city hall, they’ll gather to pray that Roe v Wade is overturned.

That 1973 legislation is at stake with the Supreme Court hearing for Mississippi’s abortion law.

The Mississippi state law would ban most abortions after 15 weeks making an exception “only in medical emergencies or for severe fetal abnormality.”

There would be no exception for rape or incest under the law.

While many pro-life advocates want to see abortion rights overturned, pro-choice organizations, such as planned parenthood say abortion access should stand.

”We’re doing a lot of work to just make sure that people are safe and secure,” said Tyler Harden, Mississippi State Director for Planned Parenthood Southeast. “And that while we wait for a decision from the Supreme Court, because like you said, We’ll be waiting quite some time that folks know where to go if they need any information or any help.”

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves hopes the Supreme Court rules in the state’s favor and allows the law to go into effect.

The Biden administration is urging the Supreme Court to uphold Roe v. Wade, saying in an amicus brief that overturning it “would harm women” and “seriously undermine women’s autonomy.”

It is also possible that the Supreme Court could uphold the Mississippi law without explicitly overruling Roe.

We will keep you updated as the case unfolds.

