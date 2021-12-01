Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mild days and cool nights will give way to isolated rain chances this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’ll see gradual clearing tonight but patchy fog will develop in some areas after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph or less.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 70s. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will increase Friday night ahead of the next cold front with a late shower possible.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a few showers possible. There could be a few around during the St. Jude Marathon, but it’s not a guarantee as of now. Rain timing and amounts are still questionable, so check back for updates on shower chances. There will likely be a few showers on Sunday too and may raise those as we get closer. High temperatures will only be around 60 degrees or so on Saturday and Sunday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph
MPD blocks off Bluff City streets for Young Dolph’s funeral
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
Young Dolph's funeral
GALLERY: Memphis funeral home shares pictures from Young Dolph’s funeral
Stolen ATVs seized in Olive Branch
Over $200K in ATVs, vehicles stolen from 4 states seized in Olive Branch
Two student resource officers and a school nurse were exposed to fentanyl from a 17-year-old...
School staff exposed to fentanyl through student’s vape in Tennessee

Latest News

Another chance for snow showers on Friday may yield the potential for a few slick spots.
Breakdown: What is acid rain & why is it harmful?
wmc
Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Dec 1, 2021
WMC First Alert Weather
Unseasonably warm through Friday with changes arriving this weekend
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather - 12/1