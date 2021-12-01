Mild days and cool nights will give way to isolated rain chances this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’ll see gradual clearing tonight but patchy fog will develop in some areas after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph or less.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 70s. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will increase Friday night ahead of the next cold front with a late shower possible.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a few showers possible. There could be a few around during the St. Jude Marathon, but it’s not a guarantee as of now. Rain timing and amounts are still questionable, so check back for updates on shower chances. There will likely be a few showers on Sunday too and may raise those as we get closer. High temperatures will only be around 60 degrees or so on Saturday and Sunday.

