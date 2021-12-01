Memphis senior citizens forced to relocate during sale, renovation of housing complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of senior citizens in Memphis who live on a fixed income in a public housing complex will be forced out of their homes in a matter of weeks.

The Memphis Housing Authority (MHA) confirms it’s selling the building those seniors live in.

Tenants who live at the College Park Senior apartments on Walker Avenue say they received a letter a few weeks ago, informing them they will need to temporarily move out because the property is being sold and renovated.

They said they were left with many questions.

Tuesday, MHA officials tried to calm their fears. They met with about 60 to 70 tenants to discuss their plan to sell the building and relocate them.

Dexter Washington, the CEO of the Memphis Housing Authority, told Action News 5 before the meeting that many public housing properties nationwide are in dire need of repair.

“It’s just not possible with the funding that we get annually to do widespread renovations,” said Washington.

Washington said the Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program is a way for the housing authority to get the money it needs for the renovations from private investors and low-income housing tax credits.

But first, they must sell the property, and tenants have to move out, temporarily.

Some tenants may have to relocate for up to seven months, according to MHA.

“Depending on what’s needed per unit, some folks may be out less than a month. Some may be out a couple of months, but we are guaranteeing that everyone, everyone will be able to return back to the site,” said Washington.

But where will they go in the meantime?

That’s a question tenants like Roy Jones are asking.

Memphis has a shortage of affordable housing.

“People need a place to go. I need a place to go. And it’s been very painful, very stressful,” said Jones.

Washington said some tenants will move to other MHA properties, but if none are available, they’ll be given vouchers to help them lease somewhere else.

“It really depends on availability,” said Washington.

MHA staff at the meeting also admitted some tenants could end up in hotels.

“You may end up in a hotel or living with family members,” one MHA staff member said. “But it benefits when it comes to relocation. You will not have to pay for anything.”

Many at Tuesday’s meeting were very skeptical.

“It’s like we’re being rushed out, thrown out all of a sudden. It’s just so fast,” one tenant said.

Others accused MHA of forcing senior citizens out in the cold. Some said the stress of having to pack up and move is too much to bear.

“Being a Vietnam veteran, to put my life on the line to be here, to come here at this age and have to go through this stress and depression, which is absolutely not necessary,” said Jones. “It should have been done a different way.”

MHA staff said they first told tenants about this in 2018 and had several meetings about it.

Washington said they expect to sell the property in December. He said tenants will move out in phases starting in early January.

Washington also said a relocation team will work with the tenants and help them move their belongings.

