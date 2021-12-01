Advertise with Us
Latest health order requiring masks in some Shelby County schools now in effect

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new health order issued by the Shelby County Health Department goes into effect Wednesday. It includes new rules for masking in schools.

Health Order 28 is the latest order issued that requires masks to be worn in schools covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act. These schools also must have isolation protocols in place.

As for schools not covered by the ADA, masks are highly recommended. The order also recommends that children ages five and older get vaccinated against COVID-19.

This health order comes after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill last month banning school mask mandates.

That action was followed by federal judges in Nashville and Memphis issuing orders that allowed mask mandates in schools to stay in place if they were already in effect before the legislation was signed.

The Shelby County Health Department also says they are investigating violations of the mask mandate in schools. The new health order will stay in effect through Dec. 31.

