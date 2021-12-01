Advertise with Us
‘It was a rapid response that started on Thanksgiving’: White House COVID-19 Response Team doctor on omicron variant

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Concerns continue to grow following the first confirmed U.S. case of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Action News 5′s Joe Birch spoke with Dr. Cameron Webb, Senior Policy Advisor for Equity on the White House COVID-19 Response Team, at the digital desk on Wednesday.

Dr. Webb talked about the new omicron variant and the best way to protect yourself this holiday season.

“It’s so important for people to know that this is cause for concern, but we say it’s not yet cause for panic just because we are still waiting to learn about how it impacts transmissibility,” Webb said. “We’re still waiting to learn specifically how it impacts things, like disease severity and also how effective our vaccines will continue to be against it.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

