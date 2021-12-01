Grizzlies win second straight outlasting Raptors in Toronto

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s revenge time for the Grizzlies Tuesday night as Memphis heads to Toronto to try and trip a Raptors squad that won in the Bluff City just a week ago by 13.

It may be chilly north of the border, but it’s another red hot first quarter for Griz second-year guard Desmond Bane.

Bane goes bango beyond the arc with five triples, winds up with 23 points. Jeran Jackson, Jr. leads all scorers with 25 points, plus ties his career-high with five blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks had a solid night on his native soil with 17 points and 4 rebounds.

DeAnthony Melton off the bench with a near double double 9 points and 10 boards. Memphis goes box to wire to win their second straight. Final score 98-91, Grizzlies, now 11-10, next come home to host the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday night at FedExForum.

