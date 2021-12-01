Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Grizzlies win second straight outlasting Raptors in Toronto

((Source: WMC))
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s revenge time for the Grizzlies Tuesday night as Memphis heads to Toronto to try and trip a Raptors squad that won in the Bluff City just a week ago by 13.

It may be chilly north of the border, but it’s another red hot first quarter for Griz second-year guard Desmond Bane.

Bane goes bango beyond the arc with five triples, winds up with 23 points.   Jeran Jackson, Jr. leads all scorers with 25 points, plus ties his career-high with five blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks had a solid night on his native soil with 17 points and 4 rebounds.

DeAnthony Melton off the bench with a near double double 9 points and 10 boards. Memphis goes box to wire to win their second straight. Final score 98-91, Grizzlies, now 11-10, next come home to host the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday night at FedExForum.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph
MPD blocks off Bluff City streets for Young Dolph’s funeral
Stolen ATVs seized in Olive Branch
Over $200K in ATVs, vehicles stolen from 4 states seized in Olive Branch
New Shelby County health order clarifies school mask mandates
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
Traffic on I-40
Overturned tractor-trailer closes lanes on I-40, 2 injured

Latest News

MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER, 9
Tigers hope past offense leads to future success on basketball court
Guard Jamirah Shutes (23) during the Memphis vs. Florida A&M Women’s Basketball game on 11202021.
Tiger Women’s Basketball star gets honor from AAC
Memphis Tigers at NIT Season Tip-Off Finale
Tigers drop to 18th in AP College Basketball Poll
Memphis Tigers to play in EasyPost Hawaii Bowl
Memphis Tigers to play in EasyPost Hawaii Bowl