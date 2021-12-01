GALLERY: Memphis funeral home shares pictures from Young Dolph’s funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis funeral home shared several pictures of the funeral service honoring the life of 36-year-old Young Dolph.

The rapper, known to family and friends as Adolph Thorton Jr., was laid to rest Tuesday afternoon at First Baptist Church-Broad.

N.J. Ford’s & Sons Funeral Home provided the funeral service for the late rapper and father.

Other artists in the music industry like R&B Singer Monica and rapper 2 Chainz.

They shared the following message on Facebook along with the pictures:

“Speaking on behalf of the management and staff of N. J. Ford’s & Sons Funeral Home, we’re terribly saddened about the sudden demise of Adolph “Main Main” Thornton Jr.

We’re truly honored to be chosen to provide the professional services to the Thornton and P. R. E. family and we pray that our services exceeded each of your expectations! Our prayers are continuously extended to each of you. God bless❤️”

A memorial for Young Dolph is still up at Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard where he was shot and killed on Nov. 17.

Police are continuing to investigate his murder.

