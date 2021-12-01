COVID-19 increase by 112, deaths up by 7 in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says there are 112 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 22 newly confirmed cases among children.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, data shows there have been 149,234 cases with a death toll of 2,324.

There are currently 1,124 active COVID-19 cases, 283 of which are pediatric cases.

But with the latest variant, Omicron, spreading in other parts of the globe, health officials are on the lookout. They believe the best defense against Omicron is the vaccine.

Shelby County vaccine data:

523,256 total people vaccinated

80,980 series initiation

351,923 series completion

1,041,273 total vaccinations administered

9,044 vaccinations reported within last seven days

90,353 additional doses (boosters)

For more information on COIVD-19 in in the Memphis/Shelby County area, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

