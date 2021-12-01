Advertise with Us
COVID-19 increase by 112, deaths up by 7 in Shelby County

Shelby County COVID-19 data - Dec. 1
Shelby County COVID-19 data - Dec. 1(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says there are 112 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 22 newly confirmed cases among children.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, data shows there have been 149,234 cases with a death toll of 2,324.

There are currently 1,124 active COVID-19 cases, 283 of which are pediatric cases.

But with the latest variant, Omicron, spreading in other parts of the globe, health officials are on the lookout. They believe the best defense against Omicron is the vaccine.

Shelby County vaccine data:

  • 523,256 total people vaccinated
  • 80,980 series initiation
  • 351,923 series completion
  • 1,041,273 total vaccinations administered
  • 9,044 vaccinations reported within last seven days
  • 90,353 additional doses (boosters)

For more information on COIVD-19 in in the Memphis/Shelby County area, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

