Body found in Arkansas drainage ditch identified

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - Authorities in Arkansas have identified the body found in a drainage ditch in Wynne last Sunday.

The body has been identified as 70-year-old Earl Holmes.

Holmes’ remains were discovered by a resident who was walking on Front Street. The resident reported to police seeing a body in a shallow drainage ditch between Front and Ash streets.

The investigation of Holmes’ death is ongoing. Anyone with information about Holmes’ whereabouts, dating back as far as November 2, is asked to contact the Arkansas State Police or Wynne Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.