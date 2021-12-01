Body found in Arkansas drainage ditch identified

Advertise with Us
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - Authorities in Arkansas have identified the body found in a drainage ditch in Wynne last Sunday.

The body has been identified as 70-year-old Earl Holmes.

Holmes’ remains were discovered by a resident who was walking on Front Street. The resident reported to police seeing a body in a shallow drainage ditch between Front and Ash streets.

The investigation of Holmes’ death is ongoing. Anyone with information about Holmes’ whereabouts, dating back as far as November 2, is asked to contact the Arkansas State Police or Wynne Police Department.

