Bluff City’s first QuikTrip location opening in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first QuikTrip location to hit the Bluff City is opening its doors and pumps in Cordova.

Records show the new store will be 8,292 square feet and will cost $850,000 to build. And it’s setting up shop at 1729 Whitten Road.

According to the Commerical Appeal, this is the Oklahoma-based gas station and convenience store’s third location in the state of Tennessee.

There’s still no word on when the location will open but the CA says it’s been in the works for over a year.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.