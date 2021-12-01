Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Best Life: Testing a way to fill children’s cavities in a gentler, pain-free way

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Detroit, Mich. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Getting a cavity filled is no fun. There can be pain, shots, numbing and the harrowing sound of the drill. But a kinder, gentler way to care for kids with cavities is being tested and the only tool required is a small paintbrush.

Five-year-old Skye is pretty happy for a kid who just had a cavity treated 30 minutes earlier. She’s part of a study testing silver diamine fluoride or SDF -- a treatment to stop cavities in children.

“So, this is a liquid that contains fluoride, silver and a high PH liquid and it’s going to stop the cavities from progressing in the teeth,” explains Margherita Fontana, DDS.

Instead of the dreaded drill, the tooth is brushed and dried. Then the liquid SDF is painted on for ten seconds. There are minimal if any side effects.

“She was able to drink and eat something within minutes of walking out of the appointment and playing,” said Bethany Mattson, Skye’s mother.

“It makes my teeth feel sparkly,” said Skye.

About one-quarter of kids aged two to five have cavities. Half of children aged six and eight do and it’s often higher in minority and lower socioeconomic backgrounds.

“It’s a very cheap alternative treatment and it opens the opportunity of access to care to a variety of different groups of the population who might benefit for treatments for cavities,” said Fontana.

The kids get treatments every few months, for eight months total. Every time Skye visited, she got a treat of her own -- a goody bag of toys. A sort of a silver lining, to her silver treatment.

SDF costs about $20, compared to hundreds for a traditional filling. It’s covered by some insurance plans.

SDF was approved to treat sensitivity in 2014, but not cavities.

Besides Michigan, the study is taking place in Iowa and New York and will last through 2024. So far, close to 600 kids have participated. The researchers are hoping for a total of 1,200.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Hillary Rubin, Producer; Kenneth LaPlace, Videographer and Roque Correa, Editor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph
MPD blocks off Bluff City streets for Young Dolph’s funeral
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
Stolen ATVs seized in Olive Branch
Over $200K in ATVs, vehicles stolen from 4 states seized in Olive Branch
Two student resource officers and a school nurse were exposed to fentanyl from a 17-year-old...
School staff exposed to fentanyl through student’s vape in Tennessee
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks,...
Latest health order requiring masks in some Shelby County schools now in effect
CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults due to omicron variant.
Mid-South governors briefed by White House on Omicron variant
Large pharmacies impacted by supply chain issues
Large pharmacies impacted by supply chain issues
Best Life: Replacing proteins could be strategy for treating Alzheimer’s
Best Life: Replacing proteins could be strategy for treating Alzheimer’s