Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

70s to end the week, rain arrives this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:33 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be a warm afternoon with temperatures in the lower 70s. There will be a few clouds this morning, but it will be sunny this afternoon. Tonight will be mild with low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 70 degrees. Wind: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind: Southwest 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will also be sunny with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s. If you’re going to the Collierville Christmas Parade on Friday night, it will be dry and mild. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 50s overnight.

WEEKEND: Scattered showers will be likely throughout the day Saturday, but there will be breaks in the rain. Drizzle will be possible for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. A few showers could impact the parades on Saturday. New data shows rain lingering on Sunday as the front sits nearby.

NEXT WEEK: It will be chilly on Monday with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Highs will climb to near 60 degrees on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph
MPD blocks off Bluff City streets for Young Dolph’s funeral
Stolen ATVs seized in Olive Branch
Over $200K in ATVs, vehicles stolen from 4 states seized in Olive Branch
One person dead after shooting at high school basketball game in Humboldt
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
New Shelby County health order clarifies school mask mandates

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Mild afternoons continue through the end of the week
Temperatures will stay dry and above average through the work week
The pattern will stay dry and warm until the weekend
Temperatures will stay dry and above average through the work week
Tuesday afternoon Memphis weather - First Alert Meteorologist Sagay Galindo