2 children, 2 adults injured in Memphis traffic crash

2 children, 2 adults injured in Memphis traffic crash
2 children, 2 adults injured in Memphis traffic crash
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A traffic crash in Memphis sent multiple people to the hospital Tuesday night.

The accident happened on South Perkins and Dunn.

Two children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. Two adults were also taken to a hospital.

Memphis police are investigating the cause of the crash.

