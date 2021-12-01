2 children, 2 adults injured in Memphis traffic crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A traffic crash in Memphis sent multiple people to the hospital Tuesday night.

The accident happened on South Perkins and Dunn.

Two children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. Two adults were also taken to a hospital.

Memphis police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.