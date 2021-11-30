Advertise with Us
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means WMC Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the Bluff City Christmas Experience. The weekend long event kicks off with a parade on Friday, December 3 and will wrap up Sunday with a taste test from local chefs. Telisa said they are still looking for more community organizations, politicians, and businesses to participate. Click here for the list of events and how you can get involved.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Peppertree Apartment tenants given more time to move out after complex deemed public nuisance
