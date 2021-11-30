What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means WMC Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the Bluff City Christmas Experience. The weekend long event kicks off with a parade on Friday, December 3 and will wrap up Sunday with a taste test from local chefs. Telisa said they are still looking for more community organizations, politicians, and businesses to participate. Click here for the list of events and how you can get involved.

