Warmer afternoons continue through the end of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clear this evening through the overnight with lows around 50 or so. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds early, otherwise, mostly sunny with high temperatures around 70. Winds will be southwest at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 50s.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will also be sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Clouds will increase Friday night ahead of the next cold front.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Rain timing and amounts are still questionable, so check back for updates on shower chances for the St. Jude Marathon. High temperatures will only be around 60 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. More showers are possible on Sunday.

