Warm & sunny for next few days, rain this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures are in the 40s this morning and will climb to the upper 60s this afternoon. It will be sunny with a southwest breeze today. This evening will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 68 degrees. Wind: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind: South 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will also be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 70 degrees and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will also be sunny with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Showers will be possible after 10 pm late Friday night into early Saturday morning as a cold front moves into the area.

WEEKEND: Scattered showers will be likely throughout the day Saturday, but there will be breaks in the rain. It may be soggy for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon and any other activities. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. Although most of the area will be dry Sunday, we still can’t rule out a few showers.

