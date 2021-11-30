Advertise with Us
Tigers drop to 18th in AP College Basketball Poll

Memphis Tigers at NIT Season Tip-Off Finale
Memphis Tigers at NIT Season Tip-Off Finale(UofM Athletics)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Men’s basketball tea is not trending in the right direction right, according to the latest Associated Press Poll.

The Tigers take a precipitous drop and are now ranked 18th in the Associated Press.

That’s a drop of nine spots after their 19 point loss to Iowa State in the championship game of the NIT Season Tip-Off Finale in New York Friday night.

Memphis, now 5-1 next travels to Georgia Wednesday night.

While the Tigers move way down, other Mid-South schools are on the come up.

The top 25 teams in the Associated Press College Basketball Poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:

RANKTEAMRECORDPOINTSPREVIOUS
1Duke (51)7-01,5135
2Purdue (9)6-01,4423
3Gonzaga (1)6-11,4281
4Baylor7-01,3246
4UCLA6-11,2532
6Villanova4-21,1477
7Texas4-11,1158
8Kansas5-11,0274
9Kentucky5-11,00210
10Arkansas6-096013
11Arizona6-085117
12BYU6-079118
13Tennessee4-173015
14Florida6-068123
15Houston5-163112
16Alabama6-145610
17UConn6-143722
18Memphis5-14359
19Iowa State6-0403NR
20USC6-038024
21Auburn5-132519
22Michigan State5-2295NR
23Wisconsin5-1224NR
24Michigan4-217720
25Seton Hall5-115121

Others receiving votes: Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio State 75, Indiana 63, Colorado State 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Ohio 1, Iona 1.

