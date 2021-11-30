Tigers drop to 18th in AP College Basketball Poll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Men’s basketball tea is not trending in the right direction right, according to the latest Associated Press Poll.

The Tigers take a precipitous drop and are now ranked 18th in the Associated Press.

That’s a drop of nine spots after their 19 point loss to Iowa State in the championship game of the NIT Season Tip-Off Finale in New York Friday night.

Memphis, now 5-1 next travels to Georgia Wednesday night.

While the Tigers move way down, other Mid-South schools are on the come up.

The top 25 teams in the Associated Press College Basketball Poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:

RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Duke (51) 7-0 1,513 5 2 Purdue (9) 6-0 1,442 3 3 Gonzaga (1) 6-1 1,428 1 4 Baylor 7-0 1,324 6 4 UCLA 6-1 1,253 2 6 Villanova 4-2 1,147 7 7 Texas 4-1 1,115 8 8 Kansas 5-1 1,027 4 9 Kentucky 5-1 1,002 10 10 Arkansas 6-0 960 13 11 Arizona 6-0 851 17 12 BYU 6-0 791 18 13 Tennessee 4-1 730 15 14 Florida 6-0 681 23 15 Houston 5-1 631 12 16 Alabama 6-1 456 10 17 UConn 6-1 437 22 18 Memphis 5-1 435 9 19 Iowa State 6-0 403 NR 20 USC 6-0 380 24 21 Auburn 5-1 325 19 22 Michigan State 5-2 295 NR 23 Wisconsin 5-1 224 NR 24 Michigan 4-2 177 20 25 Seton Hall 5-1 151 21

Others receiving votes: Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio State 75, Indiana 63, Colorado State 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Ohio 1, Iona 1.

