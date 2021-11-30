Tiger Women’s Basketball star gets honor from AAC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congratulations to the University of Memphis Women’s hoop star, Jamirah Shutes!

She’s named to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll for helping lead the Tiger Women to three wins last week, averaging 16.3 points per game, all on the road, including winning the Loyola Marymount Classic in Los Angeles.

The Tigers with wins over Liberty, Loyola Marymount and Penn.

The UofM Women are back in action at Alabama Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.