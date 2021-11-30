Advertise with Us
Tiger Women’s Basketball star gets honor from AAC

Guard Jamirah Shutes (23) during the Memphis vs. Florida A&M Women’s Basketball game on 11202021.
Guard Jamirah Shutes (23) during the Memphis vs. Florida A&M Women’s Basketball game on 11202021.(MS | Matthew A. Smith)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congratulations to the University of Memphis Women’s hoop star, Jamirah Shutes!

She’s named to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll for helping lead the Tiger Women to three wins last week, averaging 16.3 points per game, all on the road, including winning the Loyola Marymount Classic in Los Angeles.

The Tigers with wins over Liberty, Loyola Marymount and Penn. 

The UofM Women are back in action at Alabama Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

