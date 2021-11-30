Southern Christian Leadership Conference starts new initiative to deter crime in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An organization is implementing a new plan to get out into the Memphis community to try and steer the younger generation from a life of crime.

“We want to engage our young people, talk to them and show them that they care about what is going in their lives,” said Rev. Walter Womack, president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) Memphis Chapter.

The SCLC Conference discussed this new plan Tuesday after holding summits in the community last month. Womack says the first part of this new initiative is about meeting youth in their homes and in their communities.

SCLC is also establishing a new hotline for anyone needing a mentor or prayer. That 24-hour hotline number is 901-319-8784.

