Season of Remembrance memorial honors Shelby County homicide victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Families gathered Monday evening to remember homicide victims in Shelby County.

This year’s annual Season of Remembrance memorial was hosted by a special guest who endured a heartbreaking loss.

Friends and families of Shelby County homicide victims honored the memory of their loved ones in person at the University of Memphis Rose Theatre for the first time since the pandemic began.

”My family became a victim back in 1997 with the loss of a daughter and two grandchildren to a drunk driver,” said Dave Brown.

Action News 5 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Dave Brown was not only the moderator, he shared his personal loss.

”This is the sort of event where you get to keep memories alive and honor those that you’ve lost,” said Brown.

Brown and Greater Imani Church Pastor Bill Adkins hope the event will help loved ones get past what happened.

”You will not get over it, but you learn to live in spite of it,” said Bill Atkins, senior pastor of Greater Imani Church.

Families and friends each brought an ornament to hang in honor of their loved ones.

“This year, the tree will be in the district attorney’s office,” said District Attorney Amy Weirich. “Please feel free to come by. Holidays are difficult anyway. And when you throw on top of that all of these families who have been impacted by homicide in our community, it’s just important for our office to say we’re thinking about you we care, and the victims will always matter.”

Brown says the goal is to never see another loved one have to hang an ornament.

The ornaments will be displayed in the district attorney’s office throughout the holiday season.

