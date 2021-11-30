SCS hosts annual Operation Warm Hearts for winter gear donations
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is hosting its seventh annual Operation Warm Hearts to give the community a chance to donate winter gear to students in need.
The district is accepting new coats, jackets, outerwear hats, gloves and scarves. You can also donate money to the cause online at scsk12.org/warmhearts/.
Donations can be dropped off at the SCS Board of Education on South Hollywood until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Last year, the district says donations totaled over $30,000 in coats, winter accessories and monetary donations.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.