SCS hosts annual Operation Warm Hearts for winter gear donations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is hosting its seventh annual Operation Warm Hearts to give the community a chance to donate winter gear to students in need.

The district is accepting new coats, jackets, outerwear hats, gloves and scarves. You can also donate money to the cause online at scsk12.org/warmhearts/.

Donations can be dropped off at the SCS Board of Education on South Hollywood until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Last year, the district says donations totaled over $30,000 in coats, winter accessories and monetary donations.

On this #GivingTuesday, be a blessing and stop by #OperationWarmHearts TODAY at the Board of Education (160 S. Hollywood St.) MOW until 6 p.m. to donate NEW winter weather clothing.



