Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

The pattern will stay dry and warm until the weekend

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will be noticeably warmer this afternoon as high temperatures climb into the upper 60s. Plenty of sunshine today and the next several days with a warm southwesterly wind which will keep temperatures around 10 to 15 degrees above average through Friday.

THE REST OF TODAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the upper 60s and southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the lower to mid 40s and light southerly winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 70 and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will also be sunny with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Showers will be possible after 10 pm late Friday night into early Saturday morning as a cold front moves into the area.

WEEKEND: Scattered showers will be likely throughout the day Saturday, but there will be breaks in the rain. It may be soggy for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon and any other activities. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. Although most of the area will be dry Sunday, we can’t rule out a few showers.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

New Shelby County health order clarifies school mask mandates
Traffic on I-40
Overturned tractor-trailer closes lanes on I-40, 2 injured
Peppertree Apartment tenants given more time to move out after complex deemed public nuisance
Peppertree Apartment tenants given more time to move out after complex deemed public nuisance
Peppertree Apartments
Owners of Peppertree Apartments in court following public nuisance petition
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

Latest News

Temperatures will stay dry and above average through the work week
Tuesday afternoon Memphis weather - First Alert Meteorologist Sagay Galindo
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather - 11/30
WMC First Alert Weather
Warm & sunny for next few days, rain this weekend
Weather
Spencer's Forecast