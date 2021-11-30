The pattern will stay dry and warm until the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It will be noticeably warmer this afternoon as high temperatures climb into the upper 60s. Plenty of sunshine today and the next several days with a warm southwesterly wind which will keep temperatures around 10 to 15 degrees above average through Friday.

THE REST OF TODAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the upper 60s and southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the lower to mid 40s and light southerly winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 70 and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will also be sunny with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Showers will be possible after 10 pm late Friday night into early Saturday morning as a cold front moves into the area.

WEEKEND: Scattered showers will be likely throughout the day Saturday, but there will be breaks in the rain. It may be soggy for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon and any other activities. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. Although most of the area will be dry Sunday, we can’t rule out a few showers.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.