Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

New Shelby County health order clarifies school mask mandates

((Source: WMC))
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new health order issued by the Shelby County Health Department is providing clarity on the mask mandate for schools in Shelby County.

Health Order No. 28, which goes into effect Wednesday, December 1, requires masks and isolation protocols for all schools covered by the Americans with Disability Act.

Masks are highly recommended at all other schools but are not required. The order also recommends that children five and older are vaccinated for COVID-19 if they are eligible.

The health order ends December 31.

View Health Order No. 28 below.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Traffic on I-40
Overturned tractor-trailer closes lanes on I-40, 2 injured
Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
Japan bans entry of foreign visitors as omicron spreads
Police searching for Oak Court Mall shooting suspects
Police searching for Oak Court Mall shooting suspects
Peppertree Apartments
Owners of Peppertree Apartments in court following public nuisance petition
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 990 new cases reported Mon.
The U.S. has ordered restrictions on international flights, starting Monday, from eight...
COVID-19 Omicron variant activates US travel bans
Despite the global worry, scientists caution that it's still unclear whether omicron is more...
At least a dozen countries report cases caused by omicron variant