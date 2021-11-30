New Shelby County health order clarifies school mask mandates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new health order issued by the Shelby County Health Department is providing clarity on the mask mandate for schools in Shelby County.

Health Order No. 28, which goes into effect Wednesday, December 1, requires masks and isolation protocols for all schools covered by the Americans with Disability Act.

Masks are highly recommended at all other schools but are not required. The order also recommends that children five and older are vaccinated for COVID-19 if they are eligible.

The health order ends December 31.

View Health Order No. 28 below.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.