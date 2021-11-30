Advertise with Us
MPD blocks off Bluff City streets for Young Dolph’s funeral

Young Dolph
Young Dolph(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are blocking off Broad Avenue for the funeral of late rapper Young Dolph.

Dolph’s funeral is being held at First Baptist Church nearly two weeks after his murder at Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard. Police are still working to track down the suspects involved in his death.

MPD says surrounding streets are also blocked off for traffic control.

News outlets are not allowed at the funeral. The family is asking for privacy during this time.

Since his tragic death, fans have been honoring Dolph with a memorial outside of the bakery where the 36-year-old rapper lost his life.

