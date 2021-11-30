Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mississippi Department of Health expands booster eligibility

By Ashley Garner
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All adults in Mississippi are now eligible for a vaccine booster shot.

The State Department of Health says if you are at least 18 years old, you can get a COVID booster shot.

You must be fully vaccinated with two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and your last shot taken needs to be at least six months ago.

If you are fully vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, your last shot must have been at least two months ago.

So far, more than 1.4 million Mississippians are fully vaccinated.

If you qualify for the booster, appointments are available at any county health department clinic.

You can schedule online or by calling the COVID-19 hotline.

Health experts say people should continue to get vaccinated and wear masks to protect themselves.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Shelby County health order clarifies school mask mandates
Traffic on I-40
Overturned tractor-trailer closes lanes on I-40, 2 injured
Peppertree Apartments
Owners of Peppertree Apartments in court following public nuisance petition
Peppertree Apartment tenants given more time to move out after complex deemed public nuisance
Peppertree Apartment tenants given more time to move out after complex deemed public nuisance
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

Latest News

Mississippi Department of Health expands booster eligibility
Mississippi Department of Health expands booster eligibility
Marilyn Loy
Missing Missouri woman with dementia last seen in Memphis
Omicron Variant
Doctors still see vaccines as best line of defense against COVID-19 variants
Holiday Food Drive
Giving Tuesday: Last day to donate to the 14th annual Holiday Food Drive