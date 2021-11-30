Memphis Tigers headed to Hawaii for 8th consecutive bowl game appearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bowling in paradise! The Memphis Tigers are headed to Hawaii for their 8th consecutive bowl game appearance.

The Tigers put in the work to get the bowl bid, and now fans have their work cut out for them, finding ways to get to Honolulu for the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl on December 24.

“Going to Hawaii presents a lot of challenges because it’s so far away and the time of the year. So, we’re working on that now,” said Harold Byrd, president of Bank of Bartlett, shortly after the Tigers bowl schedule was announced.

The longtime booster says the Bank of Bartlett and Bartlett Travel are once again planning a trip to the Tiger’s post-season appearance. In the past, the group has chartered up to four or five planes at a time for hundreds of fans to travel in style as they follow the Tigers during bowl season.

“To face the hardships our Tigers team faced this year and still come out with a chance to go to a bowl game, which we are, and to have a winning record, I think is a testament to the great job Coach Silverfield has done,” said Byrd.

“I went to Detroit. I went to Dallas. I went to Miami. I went to New Orleans, said Wilbur Hensley, co-owner of Blues City Cafe and Club 152.

Hensley is a true blue and grayTigers fan. He told Action News 5 he’s never been to Hawaii, so he’s going to try and make this trip happen.

“I was going to try and see where the Tigers are staying because if I went, I want to stay in whatever hotel they are staying in because that’s where the party will be,” Hensley said.

Distance is an issue. Hawaii is 4,100 miles away from Memphis and there are no direct commercial flights. Honolulu is a 13-hour flight from Atlanta. Cost is problematic too. Action News 5 shopped for available round trip tickets and found they run between $800 and $1,200 per person.

“The best bet might be for us to block out seats on commercial planes,” said Byrd. “We’ll know something tomorrow about what we’re going to do. Regardless of whether we do the trip or people go on their own, we’re going to have a presence in Hawaii.”

Timing is tough, too. The game is December 24. Hensley said he wants to be able to make it back to Christmas on Christmas Day to celebrate with his mother because she’s unable to make the bowl trip with him. It’s something that had been their tradition for years.

“The beach. The water. The 85 degrees or so that’s going to be there. I can send pictures to you all and you’ll be cold, shivering, and wearing coats and all. And I’ll be having little drinks with umbrellas in them and my toes in the sand,” Hensley said with a chuckle.

The Memphis Tigers opponent in the Hawaii Bowl has not yet been announced.

