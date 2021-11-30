Advertise with Us
Man struck with gun during carjacking in Memphis

(WPTA)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured during a carjacking in Memphis Monday night.

The incident happened on Hickory Meadow Lane.

Memphis police say the victim was struck with a gun and injured. Shots were fired but the victim was not struck by those rounds. He was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

The victim’s blue 2019 Toyota C-HR with a Tennessee tag was taken. Police say the suspects were three men wearing all black clothing and armed with an assault rifle.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

