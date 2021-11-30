Man arrested after stolen vehicles and ATVs recovered in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A Southaven man was arrested Monday after stolen vehicles and ATVs were recovered from property in Olive Branch.

Tremaine Foster, 37, is charged with nine counts of receiving stolen property.

The Olive Branch Police Department was contacted by the Graves County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office regarding property stolen from its jurisdiction that was believed to be in Olive Branch.

According to the Olive Branch Police Department, detectives executed a search warrant at property on Highway 178 and recovered stolen vehicles and ATVs from surrounding states, including Kentucky, Missouri, Louisiana, and Tennessee.

Foster was given a t $225,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.