Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man arrested after stolen vehicles and ATVs recovered in Olive Branch

Man arrested after stolen vehicles and ATVs recovered in Olive Branch
Man arrested after stolen vehicles and ATVs recovered in Olive Branch(Source: Olive Branch Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A Southaven man was arrested Monday after stolen vehicles and ATVs were recovered from property in Olive Branch.

Tremaine Foster, 37, is charged with nine counts of receiving stolen property.

The Olive Branch Police Department was contacted by the Graves County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office regarding property stolen from its jurisdiction that was believed to be in Olive Branch.

According to the Olive Branch Police Department, detectives executed a search warrant at property on Highway 178 and recovered stolen vehicles and ATVs from surrounding states, including Kentucky, Missouri, Louisiana, and Tennessee.

Foster was given a t $225,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph
MPD blocks off Bluff City streets for Young Dolph’s funeral
New Shelby County health order clarifies school mask mandates
Stolen ATVs seized in Olive Branch
Over $200K in ATVs, vehicles stolen from 4 states seized in Olive Branch
Traffic on I-40
Overturned tractor-trailer closes lanes on I-40, 2 injured
Peppertree Apartment tenants given more time to move out after complex deemed public nuisance
Peppertree Apartment tenants given more time to move out after complex deemed public nuisance

Latest News

Southern Christian Leadership Conference starts new initiative to deter crime in Memphis
Southern Christian Leadership Conference starts new initiative to deter crime in Memphis
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street
Shelby County COVID-19 data - Nov. 30
Health Department reports 77 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County
Young Dolph
MPD blocks off Bluff City streets for Young Dolph’s funeral