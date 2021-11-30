Advertise with Us
Juvenile injured in Memphis shooting

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile Monday evening.

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of South Perkins. The victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment. Police say the victim is in non-critical condition.

The suspects fled the scene in a black Nissan. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

