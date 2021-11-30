Advertise with Us
Health Department reports 77 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

Shelby County COVID-19 data - Nov. 30
Shelby County COVID-19 data - Nov. 30(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says there are 77 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 10 newly confirmed cases among children.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, data shows there have been 149,122 cases with a death toll of 2,317.

There are currently 1,124 active COVID-19 cases, 299 of which are pediatric cases.

But with the latest variant, Omicron, spreading in other parts of the globe, health officials are on the lookout. They believe the best defense against Omicron is the vaccine.

Shelby County vaccine data:

  • 522,536 total people vaccinated
  • 80,825 series initiation
  • 352,927 series completion
  • 1,038,000 total vaccinations administered
  • 9,373 vaccinations reported within last seven days
  • 88,784 additional doses (boosters)

For more Shelby County COVID-19 information, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

