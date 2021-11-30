Health Department reports 77 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says there are 77 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 10 newly confirmed cases among children.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, data shows there have been 149,122 cases with a death toll of 2,317.

There are currently 1,124 active COVID-19 cases, 299 of which are pediatric cases.

But with the latest variant, Omicron, spreading in other parts of the globe, health officials are on the lookout. They believe the best defense against Omicron is the vaccine.

Shelby County vaccine data:

522,536 total people vaccinated

80,825 series initiation

352,927 series completion

1,038,000 total vaccinations administered

9,373 vaccinations reported within last seven days

88,784 additional doses (boosters)

For more Shelby County COVID-19 information, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.