Giving Tuesday: Last day to donate to the 14th annual Holiday Food Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today is Giving Tuesday and it’s the last day for you to pitch into our 14th annual Holiday Food Drive! Every dollar you donate goes to the Mid-South Food Bank.

One dollar donated to the Mid-South Food Bank can be used to buy three meals. The holiday food drive helps the food bank provide millions of pounds of food to families in the winter months.

And in the last couple of years during the pandemic, the food bank has worked hard to distribute food to families who’ve been financially impacted. In 2020, the food bank distributed more than three times the amount they have in previous years. Foodbank CEO and President Cathy Pope says the need hasn’t gone away.

“We’ve had so many people that are trying to catch up from being out of work, businesses shut down,” said Pope. “We’re really there to support those families to help them get back on their feet. That’s why it’s really so important this year that we do well.”

This year’s holiday food drive is once again virtual. So you can CLICK HERE to donate.

You can also drop donations off at any Mid-South Paragon Bank location.

Our starting goal this year is to raise $35,000.

The Mid-South community has really stepped up in the past and we know you can do it again.

