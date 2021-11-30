FedEx and UPS project a record number of shipments as a result of Cyber Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals have wrapped up, Cyber Monday deals are in full swing.

The National Retail Federation projected there would be nearly two million more shoppers than last year between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday this year, but NBC News reports sales were below average for brick and mortar stores on Black Friday.

If you’ve been to the Peabody, you’ve most likely been inside one of the four Lansky shops.

Third-generation owner Julie Lansky says the holiday weekend brought in a good amount of foot traffic.

“Everyday we’ve been fortunate. Saturday was really big because there were a lot of activities going on downtown. We’ve been running specific specials for Black Friday online and in store and we’re cranking on Cyber Monday right now,” said Julie Lansky.

As Lansky celebrates it’s 75th anniversary, Julie Lansky says over the years, the store has had to adapt, especially during COVID.

“We’ve been gearing more towards our website as there have been, you know the closing of our store for 52 days in March and April, but we’ve adapted and changed,” said Julie Lasky.

Julie Lansky says they temporarily closed their store on Beale because business was slow. She says the focus right now is online and the stores inside the Peabody.

Tessa Blakney, owner of Silk n Honey, a boutique off South Main, says Black Friday was slower than expected but online sales were phenomenal.

Blakney says they “made a few adjustments and now our online sales have skyrocketed and our in-store sales have some opportunity to grow.”

The pandemic has caused supply chain issues. Julie Lansky says they planned ahead to avoid any problems.

“We are fully stocked for the holiday season. You’ve heard a lot of issues with supply chain and things like that. We are stocked, we ebbed and flowed ebbed and flowed,” she said.

This Cyber Monday has distribution giant FedEx projecting a record number in shipments.

“We project that peak shipping volumes will be more than 10 percent year-over-year and have been preparing for the influx of packages for months in advance of an unprecedented holiday season,” FedEx said.

UPS says, “We certainly expected to be busy today, and that’s what we are seeing. All of the online shopping that took place over the weekend is beginning to hit our network today for delivery.”

As the companies ship out items, the Memphis Police Department warns buyers about porch pirates.

“Have your packages delivered to a secure location where a trusted person can hold them until you’re available,” stated in a video put together by the police department.

Pre-COVID, FedEx projected that the U.S. domestic market would reach 100 million packages per day by calendar year 2026. The market is now expected to hit that by calendar year 2022, with e-commerce contributing to 88 percent of the total market growth.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

