Missing Missouri woman with dementia last seen in Memphis

Have you seen Marilyn Loy?
Marilyn Loy
Marilyn Loy(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Memphis Police Department are searching for a 66-year-old woman who was last seen in Memphis while visiting from Missouri.

According to a City Watch alert from MPD, Marilyn Loy was with her husband at Walgreens early Tuesday morning on Macon Road when she walked away.

The couple has been in Memphis since Friday.

Police say she suffers from schizophrenia and onset dementia.

She is described as 5′2, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. She was wearing a black winter jacket and a knit cap at the time she went missing.

TBI also issued a statewide Silver Alert to find Loy.

If you have any information on her location, call MPD at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

