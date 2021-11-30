Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

1,186 active COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

1,186 active COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County
1,186 active COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County(Source: Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) reported 126 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, November 29.

Twenty-six new pediatric cases were reported. The county has a total of 1,186 active COVID-19 cases. The reported cases are a slight decrease from data released November 24, prior to the Thanksgiving holiday when there were 1,190 active cases.

Shelby County has had a total of 148,806 confirmed and probable virus cases and 2,317 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The county has reached 74.6 percent of its vaccination goal of 700,000 people vaccinated. A total of 522,281 people have been vaccinated.

For more information on COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Traffic on I-40
Overturned tractor-trailer closes lanes on I-40, 2 injured
New Shelby County health order clarifies school mask mandates
Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
Japan bans entry of foreign visitors as omicron spreads
Police searching for Oak Court Mall shooting suspects
Police searching for Oak Court Mall shooting suspects
Peppertree Apartments
Owners of Peppertree Apartments in court following public nuisance petition

Latest News

Doctors still see vaccines as best line of defense against COVID-19 variants
Doctors still see vaccines as best line of defense against COVID-19 variants
Doctors still see vaccines as best line of defense against COVID-19 variants
Doctors still see vaccines as best line of defense against COVID-19 variants
Omicron Variant
Doctors still see vaccines as best line of defense against COVID-19 variants
New Shelby County health order clarifies school mask mandates