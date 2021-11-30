1,186 active COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) reported 126 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, November 29.

Twenty-six new pediatric cases were reported. The county has a total of 1,186 active COVID-19 cases. The reported cases are a slight decrease from data released November 24, prior to the Thanksgiving holiday when there were 1,190 active cases.

Shelby County has had a total of 148,806 confirmed and probable virus cases and 2,317 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The county has reached 74.6 percent of its vaccination goal of 700,000 people vaccinated. A total of 522,281 people have been vaccinated.

For more information on COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

