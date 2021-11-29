Warming trend starts today & the pattern will stay dry until Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure will build in and keep our pattern dry through most of the work week. Temperatures will warm up and will eventually climb into the 70s by midweek. Our next system will arrive Friday and into the weekend and that is when rain chances will increase.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with highs near 60 and winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the lower 40s with a light southwest wind at 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s with southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: There will be a gradual warming trend this week with temperatures getting higher each day. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will also be sunny with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Showers will be possible on Friday night into early Saturday morning as a cold front moves into the area.

WEEKEND: Saturday will start off with rain, but will dry out in the afternoon. High temperatures will only be around 60 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. More rain is possible on Sunday.

