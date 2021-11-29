Victim critically injured in Midtown shooting
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the suspect responsible for critically injuring a man during a shooting over the holiday weekend in Midtown.
Memphis Police Department says the victim was shot on Bellevue Boulevard around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.
The investigation is ongoing. If you know anything about this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
