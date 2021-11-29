Victim critically injured in Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the suspect responsible for critically injuring a man during a shooting over the holiday weekend in Midtown.

Memphis Police Department says the victim was shot on Bellevue Boulevard around 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing. If you know anything about this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

At 10:45 pm last night, Officers made the scene of a shooting at 116 Bellevue where they located a male shooting victim. The victim was transported to ROH critical condition. No suspect information. The investigation is ongoing. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 29, 2021

