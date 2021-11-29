Advertise with Us
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 29, 2021
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Monday, Joe Birch interviews Dr. Shirin Mazumder at the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Mazumder is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Healthcare.

This week, Dr. Mazumder talked about the efficacy of the current vaccines against the omicron variant. She also talked about what Mid-Southerners need to know about preventing the spread of the omicron variant right now.

Watch her interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

