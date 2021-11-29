Advertise with Us
Owners of Peppertree Apartments in court following public nuisance petition

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The owners of an apartment complex deemed a public nuisance by Memphis and Shelby County leaders will appear in court Monday morning.

In the last 20 months, police have responded to more than 1,500 service calls at Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven with one of those calls happening last week regarding a shooting.

Some residents have referred to the Apartments as a “war zone” of violence.

The nuisance petition was filed by Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich, Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman and Assistant City Attorney Will Gibbons.

It calls for all services to end at the Peppertree Apartments. Tenants cannot renew their leases and the owners cannot accept any new tenants.

The hearing is set for 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

